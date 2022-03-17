Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $700,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Oramed Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $670,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.80 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 908.55%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORMP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oramed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 125,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 761,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 692,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 6,478.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 743,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.