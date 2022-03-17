Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $53.43

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.43 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 53.99 ($0.70). Orchard Funding Group shares last traded at GBX 51 ($0.66), with a volume of 54,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 66 ($0.86) price objective on shares of Orchard Funding Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.43. The company has a market capitalization of £11.21 million and a PE ratio of 13.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.96.

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

