Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE OGN opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.18.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 411.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $76,320,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,824.5% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 2,604,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,299,000 after buying an additional 2,468,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $62,479,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $60,137,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

