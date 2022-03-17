Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 227,900 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OCLDF remained flat at $$9.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. Orica has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $11.60.
Orica Company Profile (Get Rating)
