Origin Dollar (OUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $470,153.00

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $150.85 million and $470,153.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00045774 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.44 or 0.06858236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,926.37 or 1.00228016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00040242 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 151,372,867 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars.

