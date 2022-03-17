Origin Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $162.24 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001022 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 58.5% higher against the dollar. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $162.24 million and $140.58 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00035559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00105261 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

