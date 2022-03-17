Orion Office REIT (ONL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ONL opened at $17.39 on Thursday. Orion Office REIT has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.