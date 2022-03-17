Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $793.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNNGY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 720.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ørsted A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

DNNGY traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.00. 69,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,635. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $56.91.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

