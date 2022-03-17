OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OSB. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.65) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OSB Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 555 ($7.22).

Shares of OSB stock opened at GBX 540.50 ($7.03) on Thursday. OSB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 407 ($5.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 588.51 ($7.65). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 526.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 514.66. The company has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

