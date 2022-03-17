Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) CFO Anna Brunelle Sells 11,817 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $37,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ouster stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $3.60. 1,761,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,860. The company has a market cap of $622.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.12. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 279.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ouster by 243.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,099,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,117,000 after buying an additional 5,738,019 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ouster by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 21,096 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ouster by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 82,592 shares in the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

