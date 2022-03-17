Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) EVP Darien Spencer Sells 9,442 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $29,836.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OUST stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.60. 1,761,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,860. The company has a market cap of $622.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

Get Ouster alerts:

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 279.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%.

OUST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth $4,875,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth $1,238,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth $7,198,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth $4,916,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ouster by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster (Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.