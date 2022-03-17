Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

NYSE:OUT opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,365.00 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Outfront Media’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,000.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,225 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outfront Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.