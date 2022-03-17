Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells $56,644.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,400 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $56,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ OM traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.87. 249,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,878. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

OM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Outset Medical by 6.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period.

About Outset Medical (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.