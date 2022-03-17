Oxen Trading Down 9.3% This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Oxen has a market cap of $23.96 million and $55,124.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,795.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.70 or 0.06904471 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.60 or 0.00271105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00015252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.12 or 0.00728331 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007836 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00066358 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.38 or 0.00459310 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.10 or 0.00370388 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,531,405 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.