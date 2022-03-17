Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Purchases $38,810.73 in Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 9,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $38,810.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 93,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,769. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $199.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.18. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 106.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 42.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 16.1% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 4.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 18.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 52,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.