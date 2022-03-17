Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Purchases $38,810.73 in Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 9,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $38,810.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 93,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,769. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $199.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.18. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 106.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 42.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 16.1% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 4.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 18.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 52,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
Oxford Square Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.
