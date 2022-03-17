Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Saul B. Rosenthal Buys 2,606 Shares

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $10,450.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of OXSQ stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,769. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $199.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.18.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 106.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.84% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.
Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.
