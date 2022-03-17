Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Saul B. Rosenthal Buys 2,606 Shares

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $10,450.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OXSQ stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,769. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $199.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 106.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

