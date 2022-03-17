Oxygen (OXY) Price Reaches $0.35

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Oxygen has a market cap of $15.48 million and approximately $692,126.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000856 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oxygen has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

