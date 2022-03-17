PAC Global 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $359,131.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded flat against the dollar. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007821 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00096640 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.08 or 0.00287302 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

