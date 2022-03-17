Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.66 and last traded at $33.63. 7,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 15,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.29.

Get Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.99% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.