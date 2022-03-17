Pachira Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 8,481.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,393 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 15.7% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pachira Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $24,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,021,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,245,000 after buying an additional 114,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,043,000 after buying an additional 102,335 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 113.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,441,000 after buying an additional 79,747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $485.90. 100,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,914. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.58. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $452.36 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

