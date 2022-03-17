Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 181,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,251,504 shares.The stock last traded at $10.42 and had previously closed at $10.26.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PACB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,664 shares of company stock valued at $945,255. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

