PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.85, but opened at $30.20. PagerDuty shares last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 121,844 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PD shares. Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $2,062,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 232,972 shares of company stock worth $7,398,581 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,378,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 55.3% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 61,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.17.

PagerDuty Company Profile (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

