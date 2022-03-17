Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.39. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 443,448 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $88.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Palatin Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 164.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31,289 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 85.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 76.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43,136 shares during the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

