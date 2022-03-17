Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBLA opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.17. Panbela Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PBLA shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

