Pardes Biosciences Inc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.97) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRDS)

Pardes Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Pardes Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.97) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pardes Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ PRDS opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Pardes Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $819,000.

Pardes Biosciences Company Profile

Pardes Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discover and develop novel oral drug candidates while reimagining the patient journey to access these medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes PBI-0451, is being developed as a direct-acting, oral antiviral drug to treat and prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

