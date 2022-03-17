Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $13.04 or 0.00032025 BTC on popular exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $40.57 million and $6.97 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,808.67 or 0.06897223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,755.58 or 1.00083243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00041044 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,143 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

