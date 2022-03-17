Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Price Target Cut to $15.50

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $20.00 to $15.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park-Ohio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Shares of PKOH opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.28 million, a P/E ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.20. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67.

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. State Street Corp increased its position in Park-Ohio by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Park-Ohio by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Park-Ohio by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Park-Ohio by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio (Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.