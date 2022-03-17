Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Parsons in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Get Parsons alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSN traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.85. 883,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98. Parsons has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Parsons had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $950.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball bought 40,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,336,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Parsons by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 8.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Parsons by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Parsons by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Parsons by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Parsons Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.