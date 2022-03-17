Patron Price Tops $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (PAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, Patron has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $4,551.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

