Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Gap Down to $4.51

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.51, but opened at $4.33. Payoneer Global shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 142,786 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $139.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.29 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Payoneer Global by 3,831.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,858 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

