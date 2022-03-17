PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 108.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

PYPL stock traded up $4.24 on Thursday, hitting $112.16. 21,666,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,507,482. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.61 and a 200-day moving average of $197.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.