PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up to $19.73

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.73, but opened at $20.55. PBF Energy shares last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 71,088 shares.

PBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.50.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

