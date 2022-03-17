PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.14

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.14 and last traded at $51.88, with a volume of 36909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.22.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24.
In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $67,831.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,685 shares of company stock worth $1,600,594. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 99,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.
About PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
