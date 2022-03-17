PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.14

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.14 and last traded at $51.88, with a volume of 36909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $67,831.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,685 shares of company stock worth $1,600,594. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 99,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

