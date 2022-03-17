Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,340 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services accounts for approximately 2.9% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.40. 367,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,528. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.38 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,362 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

