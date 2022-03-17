Peak Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF comprises 2.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5,956.5% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,638,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,224,436. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.30. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

