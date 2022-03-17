Peak Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Thor Industries makes up approximately 1.5% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,603,000 after buying an additional 209,130 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 18.9% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 200,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 37.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,248,000 after acquiring an additional 232,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,474,000 after acquiring an additional 41,926 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 41.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 530,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,152,000 after purchasing an additional 156,779 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Andrew E. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,245,325. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.17 and a 200-day moving average of $103.91. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.47 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.99.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

