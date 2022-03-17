Peak Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the quarter. Encore Capital Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Encore Capital Group worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 18,982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,570,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,918,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.72. The company had a trading volume of 249,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.34. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,361 shares of company stock worth $5,578,800 over the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

