Peak Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,428 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 6.9% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $8,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 223,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 166,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $899,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,737,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,562. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.29.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.