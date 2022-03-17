Peak Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000. Constellation Brands comprises 1.0% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STZ traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $221.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,771. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of -741.13, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.00%.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.17.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

