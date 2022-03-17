Peak Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,520 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 2.2% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 36.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

Shares of COF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.55. 3,142,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,728. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.21 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.38 and a 200-day moving average of $153.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

