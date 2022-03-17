Peak Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 862 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up about 2.4% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $2.52 on Thursday, reaching $271.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,797. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.65 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

