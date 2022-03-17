Peak Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for 2.4% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $271.00. 568,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.74 and its 200-day moving average is $312.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.65 and a 52 week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.