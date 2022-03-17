Peak Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,428 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 6.9% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $8,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,737,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,562. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.29. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

