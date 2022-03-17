Peak Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. AvalonBay Communities accounts for approximately 1.0% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,475,000 after buying an additional 109,995 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 59,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

NYSE:AVB traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.97. 553,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.24 and a 12 month high of $257.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.00 and a 200 day moving average of $238.36.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

