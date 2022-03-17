Peak Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000. Chewy makes up approximately 1.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 426.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,038 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,285,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,801,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,694,000 after buying an additional 377,614 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 41.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after buying an additional 510,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 5,903.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,444 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star acquired 26,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.72 per share, with a total value of $1,497,642.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,697,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,028. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,112.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.72. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $97.74.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

