Peak Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 583.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,064,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,443,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 114.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,404,000 after acquiring an additional 495,296 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 336.1% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 498,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,980,000 after acquiring an additional 384,024 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.89. 3,968,364 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day moving average is $72.43.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.