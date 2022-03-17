Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Down to $11.06

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.06, but opened at $10.67. Pearson shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 62,302 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.14) to GBX 740 ($9.62) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.09) to GBX 900 ($11.70) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1894 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pearson during the fourth quarter worth $31,485,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pearson by 795.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,017,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 903,743 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,154,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 573,682 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 459,259 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pearson by 2,690.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 350,654 shares during the period. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

