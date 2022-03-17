Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.16 Million

Analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) will post $232.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.01 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $83.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $43,192.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,625 shares of company stock worth $738,807. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 96,690 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 502,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after buying an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PEB opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.22%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

