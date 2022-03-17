Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Holdings Increased by Hillman Co.

Hillman Co. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,046 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive comprises 6.3% of Hillman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hillman Co. owned 0.16% of Peloton Interactive worth $17,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,027 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,290,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,565,000 after purchasing an additional 384,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,786,000 after purchasing an additional 167,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,491 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

