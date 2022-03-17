Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PENN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,074,000 after acquiring an additional 604,863 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 473.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CBRE Group raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PENN opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.43. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $125.48.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

